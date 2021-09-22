Recently, a quiz reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC)'s host and legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a new promo of the upcoming episode of the show. On Wednesday, 22 September 2021, the video shared by Bachchan showed him in conversation with contestant Pranshu Tripathi. It also showed that Pranshu was not too impressed with the iconic actor's outfit. Watch the video below.

In the video shared on Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram, Pranshu Tripathi can be seen telling Amitabh Bachchan that he, too, had a bandhgala like this. However, he did not like Bachchan's pocket square. He said in Hindi, "Sir I had to tell you something. I have a suit like this. But I don't have this," while pointing to Bachchan's satin pocket square.

He stated, "Ye bada bekar lagta hai. Bilkul accha nahi lagta (It looks really bad. Doesn't look good at all)." Bachchan can be seen left speechless as he went to say that such suits are worn at weddings. Host Big B, however, took it all in a good humour and said that he would give it to him after the khela (game) is over.

Bachchan also shared another clip featuring himself and Pranshu where he can be seen preparing to answer the Rs 1 crore question. The contestant on KBC can be seen showing off a picture of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, which he carries in his wallet. Bachchan jokes that Pranshu, despite having a girlfriend, does not carry her picture but Sharma's. Pranshu then goes on to tell how he met his partner, Anamika.

The host of the show can be seen playing around as he asks him to choose one between Rohit Sharma and Anamika. To which, Pranshu is quick to reply, "Now that's an even more difficult question than the one for ₹7 crore, and you haven't even given me a lifeline!” Bachchan can be seen bursting into laughter after listening to his response.

Earlier, the first crorepati on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13 was Himani Bundela, a visually challenged contestant. She is the only contestant so far to have won the amount this ongoing season.

Image: Instagram/amitabhbachchan