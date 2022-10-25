'KBC' Gets Its First Hot Seat Contestant From Andaman And Nicobar In 22-year Run | Watch

Amitabh Bachchan's quiz-based show Kaun Banega Crorepati saw its first hot-seat contestant from Andaman and Nicobar in a span of 22 years. In a recent clip shared by Sony TV, Amitabh Bachchan could be seen welcoming Dr Samit Sen on KBC 14 and mentioning that the latter has created history by becoming the first person from the Union Territory to grace the hot seat.

Samit further expressed how proud he was to have made the cut, revealing that KBC is immensely popular in Andaman and Nicobar. He also said it was a surreal moment to be seated in front of the Bollywood superstar.

In a clip shared by Sony TV, Amitabh Bachchan could be seen welcoming Sen, which is followed by loud cheers from the audience. Samit further shared that he was 'proud' to have made history and went on to ask Amitabh if he had even been to Andaman. The actor said he had definitely gone there. To this, Samit said, "It feels like I'm in outer space to see a star in front of him."

Sharing the clip, Sony TV wrote," #DrSamitSen ji, aap sirf Andaman & Nicobar Islands ki shaan hi nahin, par unki prerna aur abhimaan bhi hain!" (Dr Amit Sen, you're not just the pride of Andaman and Nicobar, but also its inspiration). Take a look.

Kolhapur's Kavita Chawla becomes the first crorepati in KBC 14

The fourteenth edition of Amitabh Bachchan's game show Kaun Banega Crorepati recently found its first contestant to grab the cash prize of ₹1 crore. Kolhapur's Kavita Chawla, a homemaker became the first player to reach the milestone. In a conversation with Indian Express, she spilt beans on how she prepped for the show, mentioning, “There is no specific syllabus or portion that you have to learn. General awareness is a must. This is such a big platform that you have to be aware and updated about everything happening around us. Also, common sense and logic plays an important role.”

