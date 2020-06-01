KBC Junior Winner Ravi Mohan Saini Becomes An IPS Officer; Talks About His Journey

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most popular Indian reality TV shows. The show first released in 2001 and with that, the same format KBC Junior was introduced. That year, a 14-year-old boy by the name Ravi Mohan Saini, answered all 15 questions of the show and had won the title of the KBC Junior. He had won a mega prize of ₹1 Crore on the show. The KBC Junior winner Ravi Mohan Saini today has become an IPS officer and is at a good position. He recently talked to a leading daily about his life. Here is all you should know.

Read Also | KBC Question Today: Which Of These Is Made Of Bone? Here Is The Correct Answer

KBC Junior Winner Ravi Mohan Saini talks about his life post show

Ravi Mohan Saini has been posted a coastal location in Gujarat as a Superintendent of Police. After which he was seen talking to a daily. He expressed that KBC let him in the limelight and a lot of people would notice him. He then added that it was because of Amitabh Bachchan hosted that game show. Saini said that people value and respect success and not just money.

Read Also | KBC's First Crorepati Harshvardhan Nawathe Had Become The CEO Of An MNC; Read Details

After this, Saini also said that the people's expectations increased and it added a lot of pressure. He then added that he completed his MBBS and while he was doing an internship, he cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams.

He added that the reason he joined the forces was his father. His father was in the Navy and he also wanted to serve the country. Ravi Mohan Saini then added that from cracking MBBS to UPSC, his best friends were books and he used to be surrounded with books and comics and encyclopedias.

Read Also | Why Is There No KBC Question Today On May 23? Read More To Know Details

Ravi Mohan Saini then added that he believed in staying focused on the goal and having hobbies that helped him grow. He also added how he likes to read and solve quizzes which helped him from a development point of view. He then added that if he does not do his the job the right way, then the popularity would be of no use.

Ravi Mohan Saini also added how he feels his duty to serve the public is his top priority. He added that he is still famous in social media and he said that all that fame is not of use if he does not do his work right. He further added that he likes to see it as one point of life connected to his other point.

Read Also | KBC Question Today May 22: Which Of The Following Heroines Is A 'Desi Girl'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.