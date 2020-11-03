KBC Written Update Nov 2: Big B Welcomes New Contestants, Saurabh Kumar Takes Home Rs 3.2L

Quick links:
New Week, New Contestants -- that is how the Kaun Banega Crorepati latest episode began, with Amitabh Bachchan introducing the new contestants for the week. The actor then hosted two of the contestants, Saurabh Kumar Sahu, and Aparna Vyas. Read on to have a look at the KBC Written Update for November 2, 2020.
Also Read: KBC Written Update Oct 26: Amitabh Bachchan Introduces Contestants For The Week
After the first round of Fastest Finger First, Saurabh Kumar Sahu made it to the hot seat. He hails from Uttar Pradesh and is the first contestant of the week. Have a look at the questions he attempted.
Also Read: KBC Written Update Oct 9: Mrinalika Dubey Takes Home Rs. 25 Lakhs, Highest Of Season
Saurabh Kumar answered the 14th question worth Rs 50,00,000 incorrectly and his winning amount drops down to Rs 3,20,000. Amitabh Bachchan then rolls out another round of Fastest Finger First through which Aparna Vyas takes to the hot seat. She was able to play till the 3rd question before the timer for the episode rang, and she will now play as a roll-over contestant.
Also Read: KBC Written Update Oct 22: Jay Dhonde And Ramkishan Kabra Take Home Rs. 3,20,000
Also Read: KBC Written Update Oct 28: Gautam Kumar Takes Home 80k, Chhavi Kumar Reaches 50L Question
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.