KBC Written Update Nov 2: Big B Welcomes New Contestants, Saurabh Kumar Takes Home Rs 3.2L

New Week, New Contestants -- that is how the Kaun Banega Crorepati latest episode began, with Amitabh Bachchan introducing the new contestants for the week. The actor then hosted two of the contestants, Saurabh Kumar Sahu, and Aparna Vyas. Read on to have a look at the KBC Written Update for November 2, 2020.

KBC Written Update November 2, 2020

After the first round of Fastest Finger First, Saurabh Kumar Sahu made it to the hot seat. He hails from Uttar Pradesh and is the first contestant of the week. Have a look at the questions he attempted.

Which of these traditional game is played with a ball?

Which of these branches of mathematics is also called ‘Rekha Ganit’?

Which city in Uttar Pradesh comes in the title of this film?

Which of these gods is also referred to as Kamalapati and Kamalakant?

This is the leaf of which tree, found in abundance in Jammu and Kashmir?

Which organization has won the Nobel Peace Prize for 2020?

The speaker in this audio clip became the chairperson of which institution in September 2020?

Which city is the final destination of Black Diamond Express that runs from Howrah Junction in West Bengal?

Who wrote the song patriotic song ‘Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamaare dil meim hai’?

Which of these emperors was a contemporary of Alexander the Great?

Which is the only Indian cricketer to score a century on his ODI debut?

Which of these companies was set up by the Lalbhai family in Ahmedabad in response to Mahatma Gandhi’s call for Swadeshi in 1931?

Ram Vilas Paswan was elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly for the first time in 1969 as a member of which party?

The personality seen in this video clip served in which infantry regiment of the Indian Army?

Who holds the record of serving as the governor of a single state in India for the longest period of time?

Saurabh Kumar answered the 14th question worth Rs 50,00,000 incorrectly and his winning amount drops down to Rs 3,20,000. Amitabh Bachchan then rolls out another round of Fastest Finger First through which Aparna Vyas takes to the hot seat. She was able to play till the 3rd question before the timer for the episode rang, and she will now play as a roll-over contestant.

The speed of which of these is generally measured in MBPS?

Which of these means to enhance one’s beauty?

How will your brother’s mother’s father be related to you?

