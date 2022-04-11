Kendall Jenner Reveals She 'always Had A Feeling' Kourtney-Travis Would End Up Together

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently became the talk of the town after the reality star revealed that the duo tied the knot sans any licence in Las Vegas after Grammys 2022. The Kardashian-Jenner clan is now gearing up for the release of their new reality series, The Kardashians, which will stream on Hulu. At the premiere of the show, the family opened up about some interesting events that went on in the lives of their siblings.

Kendall Jenner opened up to People about the relationship between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, and mentioned that she 'always had a feeling' they would end up together. She also revealed that she would encourage her sister to take things further with Travis, as the duo was 'really good friends'. She also joked about having a 'secret psychic ability' as she opened up about the relationship that is currently the talk of the town. Kendall told the publication-

"I have a secret psychic ability that nobody knows about it and I knew it from very long ago. I always had a feeling and I would encourage her. Every day I'd be like, 'Just do it, just try! Just try. Cause they were really good friends for so long. Just try, take it to the next level, what's it going to hurt?"

Khloé Kardashian, who was also present at The Kardashians premiere also shared her thoughts on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship with the publication. She mentioned that she and her sister Kim had spoken about their 'intense connection' in the past.

The popular couple tied the know without a licence in Las Vegas and uploaded pictures from the ceremony online. Calling it an 'epic night', the reality star posted a handful of pictures online. She also joked about the same as she wrote, "found these in my camera roll". The couple had an Elvis impersonator officiate the wedding and posed for some adorable and goofy pictures at the chapel. Kourtney penned down a fairytale-like caption as she wrote, "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

