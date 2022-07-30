Ketki Dave's Husband Rasik Dave Passes Away Due To Kidney Failure; Fans Extend Condolences

Ketki Dave is among the notable actors who have been a part of some of the popular TV shows and films and garnered immense love from the fans. A shocking piece of news recently left her fans in shock when they learnt that the actor’s husband Raski Dave passed away. He was 65. Filmmaker Ashoke pandit revealed the news on social media to which the fans extended their heartfelt condolences to the actor and her family.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Ketki Dave’s husband Raski Dave passes away at 65

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit recently took to his official Twitter handle and informed everyone about the sudden demise of Ketki Dave’s husband Rasik Dave. In the note, he mentioned how sad he was to learn about the demise of his dear friend Rasik Dave while adding how was a versatile actor on stage, tv and in films. While stating that the actor dies of kidney failure, he extended his heartfelt condolences to his wife Ketaki Dave and the entire family.

Sad to know about the demise of a dear friend Rasik Dave who was a versatile actor on stage , tv and films due to kidney failure.

Heartfelt condolences to his wife Ketaki Dave and his entire family .

Will always be remembered .

ॐ शान्ति !

🙏 pic.twitter.com/tORLPIUKA4 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) July 29, 2022

Soon after the filmmaker informed everyone about Rasik Dave’s demise, numerous fans expressed their shock and condoled Ketki Dave on the demise of her husband. Take a look at how the fans expressed their grief over Rasik Dave’s demise.

I was shock when I was listening news about late rasik Dave no more very sad new to gujrati rang bhumi om shanti 🙏 my heartly condolence to ketli j — Girish Tanna (@GirishTanna10) July 30, 2022

बहुत ही उच्चतम कोटि के मनुश्य रसिक जी। गुजराती रंगमंच के बहुत बड़े सितारे रसिकभाई की दिव्यात्मा को बाबा सोमनाथ शांति प्रदान करे। — Anilbhai Tejani (@tejani_anilbhai) July 29, 2022

ॐ शान्ति ! 🙏 — Vishal Upadhyay🇮🇳 (@VishalU15) July 29, 2022

Rasik Dave was among the popular actors who were a part of many regional and Hindi movies and tv shows. He even ran a Gujarati theatre company with his wife Ketki Dave, who is best known for her roles in films including Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Hello! Hum Lallan Bol Rahe Hain along with notable tv shows such as Nach Baliye 2, Bigg Boss 2, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Behenein.

Image: Instagram/@ketki_dave_/@daverasik95