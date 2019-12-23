Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Parrish Cries Over Cheating Scandal In The Trailer Of His Series

Kevin Hart attempts to deal with all the recent controversies that he has been a part of in a brand new trailer of his new Netflix documentary series Don’t F*** This Up. The trailer released on December 16 and has garnered curiosity in the minds of the fans. The trailer of the six-part series offers an exceptional look at Kevin’s life which includes the scandal where he cheated on his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish. The teaser also includes his withdrawal from hosting the Academy Awards amid criticism for a series of homophobic tweets that resurfaced from 2009-2011.

The documentary series includes personal footage of Eniko Parrish crying in an interview. She shares how she felt after Kevin's admitted act of betrayal with model Montia Sabbag. Eniko Parrish is seen saying Kevin Hart humiliated her publicly as she burst out in tears. Eniko Parrish further added, she kept asking Kevin Kart, how did he let that happen?

In the year 2017, Kevin Hart was reportedly involved in a controversy when he shared on social media saying ‘bad error in judgement’ by cheating on wife Eniko Parrish while she was pregnant with their first child. As per reports, Kevin Hart said confessed that he cheated on his wife. However, he also added that the woman was trying to extort him after getting physically intimate with him.

As per reports, the documentary-series also explores the trials and tribulations of heat it means to be a partner, a father, a businessman and a role model. Kevin Hart will also be seen reflecting on the events that have shaped his life and made him the person he is today. The series which is divided into six parts is scheduled to release on December 27, 2019, on Netflix.

Watch the trailer here:

