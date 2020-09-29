'Kharbari Laybhari' Serial Promo Has Fans Hoping It's Inspired By Raj Thackeray's Life

Channel Zee Marathi is all set to come up with a new political drama titled Kharbari Laybhari. The promo of the serial was released recently and has been getting the audience anticipated with intriguing details. Fans have been speculating that the show will be based on the life of Raj Thackeray and have also been making guesses about the possible cast line up according to their observations.

Kharbari Laybhari has fans excited

The official Instagram handle of Zee Marathi recently shared the promo of their upcoming show, Kharbari Laybhari. The promo showcases a strong political leader, addressing a crowd while people cheer for the man on the stage. The political leader is dressed in a simple white kurta while addressing the crowd with a heavy voice.

In the video, he is speaking about how Maharashtra and its people belong to him and hence the victory in the election must also be theirs. He also sternly states that he is the ‘Kharbari’ which translates to ‘chief administrator’. Have a look at the promo of the upcoming show here.

According to the promo and the details available, fans have been guessing what the show could possibly be about. A few people have pointed out that the actor’s body language is very similar to that of politician Raj Thackeray. They have expressed their excitement for the upcoming project as the premise and execution looks promising.

Previously, a Hindi film titled Thackeray had been made on the life of Balasaheb Thackeray. In the film, Nawazuddin Siddique played the lead role while Vishal Sudarshanwar played the role of Raj Thackeray. A show solely based on the life of the MNS leader will be an interesting concept for the audiences, according to the comments.

In the comments section of the promo, a number of people have been guessing who the actor in the promo could be. A few people believe it is Chinmay Mandlekar while a few others feel he could be Amol Kolhe. Some of the fans also believe that the actor in the promo of Kharbari Laybhari is Lalit Prabhakar. Have a look some details on these actors here.

1. Chinmay Mandlekar

Chinmay Mandlekar is a celebrated actor and stage director who has been seen in various critically-acclaimed shows. He played key roles in shows like Hirkani and Swami Public Ltd., amongst others, and also appeared in the Hindi film, Tere Bin Laden. He also played the role of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the show Farzand.

2. Amol Kolhe

Amol Kolhe is a celebrated Indian actor who is also currently a member of the parliament in the Lok Sabha. He has been a part of shows like Ram Madhav, where he played the key role of Sadashivrao Bhau. He also appeared in Aaghat, Marathi Tigers, and Saheb, amongst others.

3. Lalit Prabhakar

He is a celebrated Indian actor who has been seen in a variety of theatre plays and shows. He played the famous character, Aditya Desai, in the show Julun Yeti Reshimgathi. He has also been a part of films like Hampi and Anandi Gopal, amongst others.

Image Courtesy: Zee Marathi Instagram

