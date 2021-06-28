Khatija Iqbal To Be Featured In T-Series MV 'Yaaro Rab Se Dua Karo' Releasing On 29th June

Khatija Iqbal has earned a place in the hearts of the audience with her stunning performance in several projects such as Sunny Leone's Ragini MMS Returns and Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma's latest Jamai 2.0. Recently, Caribbean actor Khatija Iqbal took to her official Instagram handle and announced her upcoming music video titled Yaaro Rab Se Dua Karo. The actor shared a poster featuring herself along with Gaurav Chaudhary and Akhi Sachdeva. Her latest MV has been presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series.

Khatija Iqbal in Yaaro Rab Se Dua Karo

The poster of the song features Yaaro Rab Se Dua Karo cast. It shows Khatija Iqbal blushing as Akhil Sachdeva holds her, while Gaurav Chaudhary flashes his intense look. By the look of the poster, one can understand that the upcoming song depicts the love story of three people. Sharing the poster, the actor also shared the Yaaro Rab Se Dua Karo release date, which is June 29, 2021. As for the caption, she wrote, "Finally it’s here…. '#YaaronRabSeDuaKaro' fills you with the feeling of melancholy! Releasing on 29th June, 2021. Stay Tuned".

As soon as the poster was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. Several of them expressed their excitement, while a few others wished her luck. A fan commented, "Awesome" with a red heart. Another one wrote, "Congratulations Khatija Iqbal ..may Allah bless you a great success ahead... All the very best..". A netizen added, "Finally, worth all the struggle". Another one chipped in, "Yeah looking good" with a pair of red hearts.

Khatija is an active Instagram user as she frequently treats her fans and followers to snaps from her upcoming video. She recently dropped a teaser of Yaaro Rab Se Dua Karo. The teaser gives glimpses of the heartbreaking tale of a couple who is separated. The short video features Akhil and Khatija where they can be seen sharing happy moments, while Akhil is later shown suffering from heartbreak. Sharing the teaser, Khatija captioned it, "'#yarorabseduakaro' teaser out!! I’m so excited releasing 29th June…"

IMAGE: KHATIJA IQBAL'S INSTAGRAM

