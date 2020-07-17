Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's Tejasswi Prakash Shares Heart Wrenching Pics Of Her Eye Injury

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is a popular stunt reality television series and is currently running its tenth season. One of the contestants of the latest season, Tejasswi Prakash shared heartwrenching photos of her eye injury she suffered on the show. The celebrity shared the pictures on her Instagram handle and asked fans to see the pictures at their own risk.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Tejasswi Prakash suffers injury

Tejasswi Prakash was one of the strongest contenders on this season. Reportedly, she has won all the tasks she had performed on the show. Throughout the show, she did not get a ‘fear ka phanda’ even once. So it was unfortunate that Tejasswi had to quit the show because of her injury.

Tejasswi took to her Instagram handle and shared videos and pictures from the stunt where she got injured. She wrote in the caption, “swipe at your own risk”. Check out the post below.

Tejasswi Prakash's photos of her eye injury

Fan reactions

As soon as the videos and pictures went up, fans flooded the post with comments and reactions. Numerous fans showed their concern for the actor's health. There were several fans who sent her love and warm regards. There were many other fans who told the actor that she was a good performer and they wished her quick recovery. Check out some of the fan reactions below.

Tejasswi Prakash's eye injury

A media portal reported that Tejasswi suffered eye haemorrhage during the underwater stunt. Tejasswi told the portal that she was performing a partner stunt and the pressure of water caused trauma in her eye. She also told the portal that the doctors advised her to rest and therefore she could not be in the top 6.

Tejasswi shed light on how she had always won all the tasks she had performed. She further told the portal that she had never quit or aborted any task throughout her journey on the show. The actor said that everyone, including the show makers, believed that she would be in the top 3. Show host Rohit Shetty had always lauded her performance. However, seeing her injury, she had to quit.

