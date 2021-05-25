Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Abhinav Shukla Photobombs Divyanka Tripathi’s Pic With Varun Sood

Actor Divyanka Tripathi is currently participating in the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi in Cape Town, South Africa. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star has bonded well with other celebrity contestants and has been sharing their fun time on her Instagram handle. The 36-year-old actor recently shared photos with her 'baby bro' Varun Sood and Abhinav Shukla's photobombing left her followers in splits.

Abhinav Shukla photobombs Divyanka Tripathi's pic with Varun Sood

Divyanka Tripathi was seen posing along with Varun Sood in a garden in the morning within the picturesque location of rocky mountains in the background. Divyanka was seen in a black mini jumpsuit paired with white sneakers. Whereas Varun Sood was seen in a sporty outfit wearing a tank t-shirt and joggers along with multi-colored sports shoes. Divyanka shared a few pictures with Varun and in the last one, Choti Bahu actor Abhinav Shukla photobombed it by giving a small peek on the side of the frame behind both of them. While Divyanka called Sood cute in the caption she also gave a shout out to the photo bomber and wrote "With very cute Mr Sood! Don't miss the photo bomber in the last one!".

Abhinav photobombing gave Divyanka's followers a good laugh. Varun Sood wrote "Divyanka Di" with a red heart emoticon in a comment and she replied with a hugging emoticon and called him her 'baby bro'. Talking about Abhinav's hilarious photobombing her followers wrote "Ohhh God Abhinav!!" and "piche dekho piche" and many such comments.

Divyanka Tripathi's moments with Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants

A couple of days ago, Divyanka Tripathi shared a group photo with Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants. The photo featured Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Sana Makbul, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Aastha Gill, and Anushka Sen and they were all seen bursting into laughter. Divyanka added a hilarious caption and wrote "I wonder who cracked the joke. NO ONE!🤣 #Posers 🤷‍♀️ #KKK11 @colorstv."

Earlier Divyanka was seen getting goofy with 'Mastikhors' Sourabh Raaj Jain and Aastha Gill. She also shared a couple of sunkissed photos with Mahek Chahal and expressed their newly blossoming friendship in the caption. Divyanka wrote, "For me, #KKK11 wouldn't have been the same without you! With firey hot @maheckchahal". Check out more such moments-

