Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Abhinav Shukla Speaks About Missing His Marriage Anniversary

Abhinav Shukla who was last seen on Bigg Boss 14 is currently preparing for the next reality TV show with Khatron Ke Khiladi. The television personality spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla and shared his feelings for his wife, Rubina Dilaik. The two got married a while back and would be celebrating their anniversary together. However, due to work, Abhinav Shukla wasn't able to celebrate the joyous occasion with his wife. The celebrity spoke about missing out on the anniversary celebration, with the above-mentioned news portal along with more details.

Abhinav Shukla on missing his anniversary & Rubina Dilaik’s special advice

Abhinav Shukla was asked in the interview about how he felt being away from Rubina Dilaik, especially during their wedding anniversary. The actor said that he misses the celebration, however, due to his work he won't be available for the next 30-40 days. He added that he would have to settle to celebrate the anniversary in a long-distance way. He further added that he has no specific plan as to what he would do and mentioned that it was too soon to say anything. However, Abhinav Shukla revealed that he actually did have plans for the year, until the second wave of the coronavirus hit the country. He expressed that it was unfortunate and thus he couldn't make his plans work.

Abhinav Shukla also spoke of his concern with the ongoing pandemic and expressed that he wishes things get better soon. Further on the actor's wife, Rubina herself has been recovering from covid and thus the actor was asked about how his wife keeps him motivated. Abhinav Shukla responded to the question by saying that his wife tells him to have fun in what he's doing.

He added that his wife often emphasizes with the fact that he should enjoy what he's doing, if not there's no point in doing what he does. Abhinav Shukla added that he is an overthinker and tends to overanalyze situations. It is at these times Rubina Dilaik has assured him to enjoy the process rather than surrounding himself with several thoughts. Abhinav Shukla and Rubina had entered Bigg Boss 14 together and saw a couple of ups and downs during the course of their time together. However, their bond has grown stronger and the two have become one of the most loved celebrity couples.

Source: Abhinav Shukla instagram

