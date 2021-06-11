Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Are Nikki Tamboli, Sourabh Raaj Jain & Few Others Already Evicted?

The filming for the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi kicked off in May 2021. The show has a long list of TV celebrities as its contestants, some of which have already been evicted as per recent reports. Find out the celebrities who were evicted so far and other details about the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Are Nikki Tamboli, Sourabh Raaj Jain, and more participants already evicted?

The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is currently being shot at Cape Town, for the upcoming eleventh season. Fans of the actors who are taking part in the show are quite excited for it to premiere, and cheer on their favourites. The upcoming season will feature Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Arjun Bijlani, Aastha Gill, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Divyanaka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul, and Mahek Chahal as the contestants.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the show’s filming kicked off on May 7, 2021, and the new season will start airing on July 24, 2021, on Colors TV. All of the contestants have been frequently sharing updates from the South African city on their social media handles. The outlet has now reported that the show will have mass evictions in the upcoming season and the first of which has already happened.

The first eviction included Nikki Tamboli, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, and Maheck Chahal, who were asked to walk out of the show. It is also reported that Vishal Aditya Singh has also been eliminated earlier and the show has already picked its top 8 contestants. It will be hosted by Rohit Shetty, for the seventh time.

The latest season’s tagline is Darr VS Dare and it will be produced by Endemol India. Prior to this, the show had an exclusive season titled Made In India, which premiered in 2020 and was entirely shot in Mumbai, during the COVID-19 lockdowns. It featured Nia Sharma, Karan Wahi, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Jay Bhanushali, Karan Patel, and Rithvik Dhanjani among others as contestants. Nia emerged as the winner of the season, with Karan Wahi as the runner-up.

Image: Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.