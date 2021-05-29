Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani-Aastha Gill Recreate The Classic Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants have lately been sharing multiple updates on social media from the sets of the reality show. Actor Anushka Sen recently shared a bunch of snaps from Cape Town, where several television personalities have gathered to participate in the show. In the clip, Anushka Sen can be seen recording a few fun moments between Arjun Bijlani and Aastha Gill. The two actors are seen dancing to the song, Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua, which is a classic Bollywood number from the 90s.

Arjun Bijlani and Aastha Gill’s dramatic moment

Anushka Sen recently took to her Instagram stories to share a series of pictures and videos from the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In the video shared, she can be seen resting under a shelter while it rains in the background. The crew, working on the show, can also be spotted in the background while two of the contestants, Arjun Bijlani and Aastha Gill have some fun with an umbrella. In the clip, a man is seen recording the duo while Arjun and Aastha pull off a small dance number under the umbrella. They are seen recreating the iconic rain scene from the film Shree 420, which stars Raj Kapoor and Nargis, in the lead roles.

All contestants of the show, including Anushka Sen, are seen wearing comfortable outfits which have been topped up with a Khatron Ke Khiladi special jacket. The leather jacket has patches of yellow around the shoulders with a well-fitting zipper pattern. Have a look at the video on Anushka Sen’s Instagram.

Anushka Sen also shared a series of pictures from the sets of the show, alongside Aastha Gill and Varun Sood. In the pictures, tents can be spotted in the background, indicating that the team has been filming task scenes for the reality show. Have a look at the selfies shared, here.

