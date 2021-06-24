Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani & Abhinav Shukla Showcase Their Bromance

Arjun Bijlani and Abhinav Shukla took to their Instagram handles to post some photos and videos that gave fans major friendship goals. The duo will be seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as contestants of the reality show. Fans of the actors have been eagerly waiting to watch them onscreen and thus the actors too seemed excited to see each other. Upon arriving the actors were quick to snap a few pictures of themselves having a gala time together which fans seemed to enjoy very much. Arjun Bijlani shared a series of pictures on his timeline which went on to showcase just how excited and thrilled he was to meet his friend Abhinav Shukla on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani and Abhinav Shukla showcase bromance post

Arjun Bijlani took to Instagram and posted a selfie where he and Abhinav stood in front of the camera staring in opposite directions. The clear blue sky and all the shooting set-up being mounted in the background gave a peaceful vibe to the selfie he uploaded. Later on, in the second picture, The two appear to be all smiles as they try to pull hands together. The lush greenery and the sunlight contributed to the amazing shot. Both the actors looked dapper in their winter clothing and fans too were amazed by this picture. The last picture from the photo series posted by Arjun Bijlani was a picture where he and Abhinav stood in front of the sun as they laid arms on each other’s shoulders. The amazing friendship between the two seemed to impress their fans who loved to see the amazing bond that they share.

In the caption this photo series, Arjun Bijlani began the caption by writing that they are not couple goals in any way. He then calls out to Abhinav and cracked an inside joke. He then uses a bunch of hashtags and completes the caption. The actor also credited the stylists and the designers in the caption of the post. Fans were amazed by the post and commented calling them friendship goals. Over the course of time, Arjun Bijlani has shared a number of postures from his travels where the actor was seen showing his travels and journey from one place to another. Fans seemed to enjoy the posts and responded positively to the posts uploaded by the actor.

Image: Arjun Bijlani Instagram

