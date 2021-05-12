'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11': Arjun Bijlani And Anushka Sen Get Into Pillow Fight In Cape Town

Just a few days ago, contestants Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, among others, jetted off to Cape Town, South Africa, to kick-start the shoot for Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The stars have been sharing glimpses of their whereabouts on social media. Anushka Sen took to Instagram on Tuesday night and gave a sneak peek into her fun banter with Miley Jab Hum Tum actor Arjun Bijlani.

In the pics shared by her, Arjun and she indulged in a pillow fight in their hotel room. More so, the duo also wore flashy sunglasses and posed for the camera, flaunting their uber-cool outfits. Sharing the pics, Sen wrote, "Too cool to handle" and went on to tag Arjun Bijlani. The two stars also played card games and passed time during their break.

Arjun and Anushka's pillow fight

Meanwhile, Abhinav Shukla turned photographer for Sana Makbul and Divyanka Tripathi at a beachy location in Cape Town. Aastha Gill shared a video of the same on her IG stories on Tuesday, in which Shukla was seen holding a camera while Sana posed. While the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor wore a red plain saree, Sana donned a white bikini top.

On Sunday, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants stepped out for a city walk and shared many glimpses while exploring the new place. Sharing a photo, Divyanka wrote, “Touristy While Shooting” and added, “PS: Removed masks only for pics and shoot. We are in a Bio-bubble...staying as safe as possible.” Karan Patel's wife, Ankita, was one of the first to wish her luck. Ankita penned, "All the best DT! All my love and good wishes are with you for this new journey."

On the professional front, the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor often shares updates about his ventures. Arjun Bijlani's Instagram post with Nia Sharma garnered a lot of attention on the internet. The duo was shooting for a project in Himachal. While Bijlani did not reveal details, many assumed that the two will be seen in a music album. Anushka, on the other hand, was last seen in the track titled Teri Aadat.

(IMAGE: ARJUN BIJLANI/ ANUSHKA SEN'S INSTAGRAM)

