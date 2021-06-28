Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani & Shweta Tiwari Perform 'crazy' Dance Routine; Watch

Arjun Bijlani and Shweta Tiwari had a gala time on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as they danced to their heart's content. A video shared by Arjun Bijlani saw him and Shweta Tiwari performing a crazy dance routine amid a scenic background. Fans seemed to have loved the video while the contestants of the show seemed to be all smiles as they danced around.

Arjun Bijlani and Shweta Tiwari perform 'crazy' dance

As the video begins, both Arjun Bijlani and Shweta Tiwari can be seen holding hands and taking positions to begin the dance routine. The video plays along and Arjun can be heard singing a song as Shweta dances with him. Soon enough the duo start laughing as they enjoy the crazy and spontaneous dance routine that they are in. The video plays along and both Arjun Bijlani and Shweta Tiwari seem to laugh away as the video nears its ending. Arjun poses for the camera while Shweta exits from the frame, laughing jovially. Arjun shared this video to Instagram and added a suitable caption mentioning what the dance routine was all about. The video shared by the actor went on to garner over 13 thousand news at the time of this writing and fans called it cute.

Arjun Bijlani shared the dance routine video with Shweta and captioned it saying that he has taught her a lot of his crazy versions of dances. He added a bunch of laughing emoji’s and ended the caption. Shweta too shared the video on her personal Instagram profile and added a bunch of hearts upon sharing the reel video. Fans were completely amazed by the short clip and praised the contestants for an amazing reel. Fans wrote that the video was the best they had ever seen and expressed appreciation for the same through the comments on the video. The beautiful hills and the scene background managed to create an amazing backdrop for the reel and thus fans were in awe of that aspect as well. Arjun Bijlani has been quite active on his social media accounts and often shares several such snippets with his fellow contents from the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

