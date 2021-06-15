Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani Asks His Fans To Keep Him In Their Prayers

Television actor Arjun Bijlani is in Cape Town, South Africa, as a contestant on the latest season of the adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. The other popular contestants with him on the show are Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Mahek Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sourabh Raaj Jain among others. Recently, Arjun Bijlani took to his social media handles to ask his fans and followers to pray for him for achieveing success in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11(KKK11).

Arjun Bijlani asks fans to keep him in their prayers

Arjun Bijlani took to his Instagram handle on Monday, June 14, to share a string of photos of him in Cape Town and on sets of KKK11. In the first picture, he was seen being groomed by a makeup artist while he took a mirror selfie. The Miley Jab Hum Tum actor was seen in a mint green cotton jumper along with matching shorts and he sported white sneakers. He was seen walking on the lawn of a garden in a couple of pictures and he later added a picture of him behind the branches of a tree while he peeked from it giving a subtle smile. The Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actor wrote in the caption, "Good night my people. Keep me in ur prayers… #kkk11#khatronkekhiladi @colorstv".

As Arjun Bijlani added the post to his Instagram feed, not only his fans and celebrity friends, but also a KKK11 contestant agreed to pray for him. Celebrity contestant Abhinav Shukla wrote in a comment, "Ok will do!". Ishq Aaj Kal actor Roshmi Banik wrote, "Always!!! Hare Krishna!" with praying hands emoticon. Actor Nidhi Subbaiah wrote, "Jeet Ke Aana mere laal".

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 starting date

Three days ago, the first promo of KKK11 was released by Colors TV. The adventure reality show's long-time host Rohit Shetty was heard saying in the video, "This is not a normal battleground. There will be no excuse, no mercy, and no surrender. There will be fear at every step and our daring warriors will give it a good competition". Upon sharing the promo, Arjun Bijlani wrote in the caption, "This is just the beginning and the warriors are all ready for Darr vs Dare ki journey! And along with our host and mentor @itsrohitshetty we are off to a smashing start". The show is scheduled to air on July 11, 2021.

