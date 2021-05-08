'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11': Arjun Bijlani Goes LIVE, Fans Ask 'where Is Rahul Vaidya'; Watch

Bollywood director Rohit Shetty is all set to be back with his popular adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. And, ahead of the show, contestant Arjun Biljani went live on his verified Instagram handle to interact with his 5.2M fans, on Friday. While a section of fans wished luck to the actor, it seems like a handful of fans were excited to see Arjun's fellow participant Rahul Vaidya. Interestingly, the video also featured a couple of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants, including Mahek Chahal and Sana Makbul. Instagramming the video, Arjun Bijlani wrote, "Live from 45000 ft . / Just for you guys .. isn’t that awesome".

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Arjun goes live:

As mentioned earlier, Rahul Vaidya's fans flooded Arjun's comments section with the former's name. A fan club of Rahul Vaidya wrote, "Rahul k sath aao live (Please come live with Rahul)" while another added, "Rahul ko dikhaya hi nahi (you did not show Rahul)". Another fan page of Rahul requested Arjun to tell the former to be more active on social media. "We want Rahul Vaidya to come live with you as well!", added another fan page.

Interestingly, so far, the live video on Arjun Bijlani's Instagram page has gained 300k+ views and is still counting. A handful of Arjun's contemporaries dropped wishes for the actor; Karan Tacker, Riddhi Dogra and Adaa Khann, are a few to name. Meanwhile, Arjun's co-contestant Mahekk Chahal exclaimed, "we are going to rock this season KKK11".

More about 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'

Apart from the above-mentioned participants, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Saurabh Raj Jain and Shweta Tiwari will also participate in this season. Launched in India in 2006, Khatron Ke Khiladi is adapted from the popular American game show Fear Factor. Celebrities such as Mukul Dev, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor have hosted the show in the past; however, this will be the fifth season hosted by Rohit Shetty. Last year, actor Karishma Tanna won the title while Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande ended up as the first and second runners up.

IMAGE: ARJUN BIJLANI/ RAHUL VAIDYA IG

