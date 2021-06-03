Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani Share Goofy Pic With Co-contestants Nikki And Sana

Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram was privy to a few pictures that showed a selection of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants having a gala time. Arjun Bijlani shared pictures with Sana Makbul and Nikki Tamboli. As per their respective social media handles, the three seem to be fast friends who are having a lot of fun between stunts. They often pop up on each other's timelines and this time they decided to be a little dramatic in their pictures. Each of the pictures sees them in a different pose and Arjun Bijlani’s caption prompts his followers to guess what has happened for their expressions to be the way they are. Arjun Bijlani posted the pictures on June 2, 2021.

Arjun Bijlani's fun with Sana and Nikki

In the first picture, the three of them have their neck clutched with one hand as their other hand is outstretched. Sana looks excited, Arjun looks concerned and Nikki seems to be outright distressed. The second picture sees them posing for the camera while flashing smouldering looks. The next picture sees the two girls fawning over Arjun as they clutch him while Arjun smiles widely. The last picture is again one where the three of them have struck a pose. The pictures switch between whimsical to intentional.

Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram followers seemed happier to see Nikki Tamboli than they were to see him. They could not stop gushing over Nikki and her cuteness. People just commented saying Nikki’s name followed by an emoji. Others even went so far as to call her adorable. Yet others commented saying that they were happy to see the pictures and that all of them were having such a good time. Some people even commented on the location saying Cape Town was a beautiful place as witnessed in the picture. The post received 122k likes and over 900 comments in just a few hours and still counting.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and producers found it extremely difficult to secure participants for the show. People were constantly cancelling owing to some personal problem or health issues. Now the filming for the show is finally underway. The Khatron Ke Khiladi starting date is expected to be July 21, 2021. The show will stream on ColorsTv.

IMAGE: NIKKI TAMBOLI'S INSTAGRAM

