Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani Spots 'Two Hulks' In Varun Sood's BTS Picture

Indian model and VJ Varun Sood took to his verified Instagram handle and treated his 1.4M followers to fresh stills from the set of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Interestingly, in the photos shared on Thursday, Varun can be seen sharing the frame with host Rohit Shetty. For the first picture, the duo flashed their ear-to-ear smile while in the second picture, presumably a candid, Rohit Shetty can be seen giving a pat on Varun Sood's back.

Instagramming the photo, Varun wrote a short caption, which read, "The man, The legend", along with a bicep arm emoticon. Interestingly, Varun was seen sporting a casual look as he wore a white tank top teamed up with orange-colour shorts. On the other hand, Rohit donned a dapper look in a pair of black tinted sunglasses.

Varun Sood shares the frame with Rohit Shetty:

Within a couple of hours, the picture post managed to garner an overwhelming response from Varun's fans and followers as it bagged more than 60k double-taps and is still counting. Varun's contemporary, Arjun Bijlani, also dropped a compliment for the duo among many other commentators as he wrote, "2 hulks". Meanwhile, a handful of Instagrammers expressed their excitement to watch the upcoming season of the adventure reality show.

This is not the first time the former Roadies contestant has given a peek in BTS moments of KKK11. In fact, his social media feed is flooded with numerous pictures, featuring his co-contestants. Interestingly, in his previous post, actors Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Singh were seen accompanying him. In the photo, Varun and Vishal lifted Shweta; the former posed with a smile while posing for the picture, Sood kept his post captionless and only hashtagged "do you even lift". The picture, shared on Tuesday, received over 120k likes and is still counting.

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

In May 2021, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants flew off to Cape Town. The complete list of contestants includes popular TV names such as Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Shweta Tiwari, Saurabh Raaj Jain, Sana Makbul and Anushka Sen, among many others. Neither the makers nor the channel has made any official announcement regarding the release date of the upcoming season.

