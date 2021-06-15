'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11': Arjun Bijlani Treats Fans With A 'coming Soon' Post

The stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, is coming back with its season 11, and from a month before its release, it has been creating a lot of buzz on social media. Recently, actor Arjun Bijlani, who is one of the contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, posted a video on his Instagram, hinting his fans to gear up for the premiere of the reality show. Read on to know more about it.

To indicate that Khatron Ke Khiladi's premiere is inching closer, Arjun Bijlani posted a reel on his Instagram, where he, and his fellow male contestants from the show, are doing the mannequin challenge, while the song Brown Munde plays in the background. In the video, besides Arjun Bijlani, others contestants like Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Varun Sood are also seen. He captioned the post as, "Stay still we are coming soon #kkk11 #khatronkekhiladi." Take a look at the video here:

As soon as Arjun Bijlani posted the video, his fans and followers flooded the comment section expressing their excitement. They also commented about the looks of some of the contestants in the video. Here are some of the comments from Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram post.

Besides this video, Arjun Bijlani has also uploaded a lot of other pictures and videos from his time in Cape Town, where Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is being shot. A few days back, he had also uploaded pictures with Rohit Shetty, who is going to be hosting this season as well. In the caption of this picture, Arjun wrote, “Mere gale mein golmaal hai,” followed by funny emojis, and continued, “Sir aap dikhte bade strict type ho but ho bade sweet type . Thank you for all ur guidance, humour and humility. It’s an honour to work with u . This comes straight from your commando,” tagging the director in the post.



KKK 11 release date and other details

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which is subtitled as ‘Darr vs Dare,’ premiers on Colors TV in July 2021. Its release date is reported to be July 21. There will be 13 contestants in the show, namely, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Shweta Tiwari, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood, and Sourabh Raaj Jain.

