Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Contestant Aastha Gill Takes On Instagram Trend With A 'mystery Man'

Singer Aastha Gill is currently enjoying her time in Cape Town, South Africa while participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Along with the other participants, the singer, too, is ensuring that she continues to engage with her fans and more than 600,000 followers on Instagram. In her latest Instagram upload, Aastha Gill brought in a "mystery man" to accompany her in the trending Runaway challenge.

For the unversed, the Runaway challenge is titled after artist AURORA's song Runaway. In the Instagram Reels video, people stand in front of a plain background and pose as an Instagram filter captures silhouettes of them at specific beats of the song. Aastha Gill hopped on the trend to her fans' delight. She added her own twist to it by asking fans to guess the name of the man dancing with her.

Aastha and her mystery man, who was actually actor and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Vishal Aditya Singh, danced together as the slow music played in the background. They embraced each other with Vishal taking the lead and twirling the singer to the tune. Both Aastha and Vishal had wide grins on their faces as they danced together. Aastha's video was watched more than 220,000 times.

Aastha Gill takes on Runaway challenge with Vishal Aditya Singh

Aastha's fans quickly responded with "Vishal Aditya Singh" as their answer. They loved the performance and complimented the actor and the singer for putting their twist to the trendy challenge. Aastha's fellow contestant from the reality show, Anushka Sen too commented on the post writing, "Acchaaaa kyaaa baaatt haii" and added a fire emoji.

Aastha and Vishal's fans found the new video adorable as they wrote, "Awww" and "Our cutest boy". They even dropped tons of hearts and heart-eyes emojis in the comment section. The new video received more than 40,000 likes.

Reportedly, Vishal Aditya Singh was the first to get eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 which is still in the filming stage. The news was broken by The Khabri on their Twitter handle on May 18, 2021. This leaves only 12 contestants remaining in the competition. Other contestants include Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Sana Maqbul, Aastha Gill, Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Mahekk Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Saurabh Raaj Jain and Varun Sood.

Breaking #KhatronKeKhiladi11



First Elimination of #KKK is here#VishalAdityaSingh Has been Eliminated from The Show — The Khabri (@RealTheKhabri) May 18, 2021

Image: Aastha Gill's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.