'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' Contestant Anushka Sen Tests Positive For COVID 19: Reports

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been in the shooting process for a while now and most recent reports suggest that the schedule will be wrapped up in the next few days. According to a report by India.com, one of the contestants, actor Anushka Sen recently tested positive for COVID 19 and has been put in quarantine for a while. She has not been showing any symptoms but all precautions have been taken to curb the situation. Anushka Sen’s fans have been flooding her social media with best wishes as they want her to get back to the best of her health as soon as possible.

Anushka Sen tests positive?

Anushka Sen had recently uploaded a fun reel video on social media which received a tremendous response from her fans. In the short clip, she was seen following a trend where people transform their attire and nail a new look while following the beats of a popular song. In the clip, Anushka Sen appeared in a light-blue short dress that had puff sleeves and a body-hugging pattern. Anushka Sen also received numerous ‘get well soon’ messages in the comments section of the post.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot has been happening in Cape Town, South Africa for the last few weeks and the contestants have been sharing several updates on social media. According to Astha gill, who was a part of the show, she was one of the few contestants who was eliminated recently. Apart from her, Bigg Boss 14 fame, Nikki Tamboli has also been eliminated from the reality show.

