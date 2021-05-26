Last Updated:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Contestant Arjun Bijlani Says Nikki Tamboli Has A ‘funny Bone’

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ contestants Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Tamboli’s recent pictures from Cape Town, South Africa, garnered the attention of many. See post.

Written By
Alifiya Shaiwala
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

IMAGE: ARJUN BIJLANI/ NIKKI TAMBOLI'S INSTAGRAM


The contestants of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 have kick-started the shoot for the new season of the show in Cape Town, South Africa. They keep sharing glimpses of their whereabouts on social media, amping up expectations among viewers. Arjun Bijlani on Wednesday morning shared an array of pics with co-contestant Nikki Tamboli. The duo struck several poses as they enjoyed the serenity in the city. It was Arjun’s caption for Nikki that stole the show. He wrote, “She has a funny bone” and soon fans penned the hashtag “ArNik” and wrote that they look “perfect together.”

Arjun says Nikki has a “funny bone”

Earlier, Arjun had given a sneak peek into his fun banter with 18-year-old Anushka Sen. The Miley Jab Hum Tum actor and she indulged in a pillow fight in their hotel room. More so, the duo also wore sunglasses and posed for the camera, flaunting their cool outfits. Sharing the pics, Sen wrote, "Too cool to handle". The two stars also played card games and passed time during their break. Bijlani later posted a series of pictures and wrote that "Chota babu has all the swag."

READ | Nikki Tamboli strikes a pose with her "very own desi boys in Cape Town"; Find out who?

Last week, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants had opted for an outdoor photoshoot, wherein Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Sana Makbul sported sarees and Abhinav Shukla captured their moments. In a video that had surfaced online, Abhinav Shukla was seen holding a camera while Sana Makbul posed by the sea in a white tube top and skirt. Whereas, Divyanka sported a red saree. All the contestants, including Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Mahekk Chahal, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, among others, are having a gala time in South Africa. 

READ | ‘KKK 11’: Nikki Tamboli says she came back ‘stronger’; poses ‘fearlessly’ in Cape Town

Arjun Bijlani's updates

Arjun recently starred in the music album, Tum Bewafa Ho, alongside his Ishq Mein Marjawan co-star Nia Sharma. The song is presented by Raj Jaiswal and composed by Payal Dev. Penned by Kunaal Verma and directed by Navjit Buttar, the number received much love from fans. 

READ | Varun Sood's GF Divya says 'aa jaungi waha bhi' as former thanks her ahead of KKK11 shoots

(IMAGE: ARJUN BIJLANI/ NIKKI TAMBOLI'S INSTAGRAM)

READ | 'KKK11': Nikki Tamboli shares pictures in a monokini from Cape Town, fans react

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT