Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Contestant Arjun Bijlani Says Nikki Tamboli Has A ‘funny Bone’

The contestants of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 have kick-started the shoot for the new season of the show in Cape Town, South Africa. They keep sharing glimpses of their whereabouts on social media, amping up expectations among viewers. Arjun Bijlani on Wednesday morning shared an array of pics with co-contestant Nikki Tamboli. The duo struck several poses as they enjoyed the serenity in the city. It was Arjun’s caption for Nikki that stole the show. He wrote, “She has a funny bone” and soon fans penned the hashtag “ArNik” and wrote that they look “perfect together.”

Arjun says Nikki has a “funny bone”

Earlier, Arjun had given a sneak peek into his fun banter with 18-year-old Anushka Sen. The Miley Jab Hum Tum actor and she indulged in a pillow fight in their hotel room. More so, the duo also wore sunglasses and posed for the camera, flaunting their cool outfits. Sharing the pics, Sen wrote, "Too cool to handle". The two stars also played card games and passed time during their break. Bijlani later posted a series of pictures and wrote that "Chota babu has all the swag."

Last week, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants had opted for an outdoor photoshoot, wherein Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Sana Makbul sported sarees and Abhinav Shukla captured their moments. In a video that had surfaced online, Abhinav Shukla was seen holding a camera while Sana Makbul posed by the sea in a white tube top and skirt. Whereas, Divyanka sported a red saree. All the contestants, including Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Mahekk Chahal, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, among others, are having a gala time in South Africa.

Arjun Bijlani's updates

Arjun recently starred in the music album, Tum Bewafa Ho, alongside his Ishq Mein Marjawan co-star Nia Sharma. The song is presented by Raj Jaiswal and composed by Payal Dev. Penned by Kunaal Verma and directed by Navjit Buttar, the number received much love from fans.

(IMAGE: ARJUN BIJLANI/ NIKKI TAMBOLI'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.