'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' Contestant Arjun Bijlani Shares Stills From Cape Town; See Pics

The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 have headed to Cape Town, South Africa for the new season of the show. Actor Arjun Bijlani recently took to Instagram and shared a set of pictures with his fellow contestants and teased his fans about the "first stunt" with Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli and Aastha Gill.

Arjun Bijlani shares stills from the "first stunt" in Cape Town

Arjun shared pictures in which all the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants can be seen posing for the camera against a vibrant background. They can be seen in casual attires as they flashed smiles towards the camera. In his caption, Arjun wrote, “Our first stunt .. posing !!” Fans and friends are quite excited about the show and expressed their excitement in the comments section. Have a look at the reactions below:

Apart from this, Arjun also shared a glimpse of his second day in Cape Town. In the pictures, he was seen wearing a navy blue, sleeveless hoodie and gazed towards the camera with an intense look. He paired his look with sunglasses and also added a black mask that had his name printed on it. His caption read, “Day 2 and shoot begins !!! #workmode #khatronkekhiladi #kkk11”.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants have been sharing a number of stills from Cape Town. One of them is Divyanka Tripathi, who most recently shared a closeup in which she was seen gazing out of the window while holding a cup in her hand. In her caption, she wrote, “Waking up to this.” She also shared a group picture in which one can see her posing with Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari and Varun Sood. She wrote, “#TouristyWhileShooting (PS: Removed masks only for pics and shoot. We are in a Bio-bubble...staying as safe as possible)

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants include Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sourabh Raj Jain, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal and Shweta Tripathi. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 starting date has not been announced yet.

(IMAGE: ARJUN BIJLANI'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.