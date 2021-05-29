'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' Contestants Arjun Bijlani And Rahul Vaidya Go Fishing; See Pics

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants are currently shooting for the upcoming season in Cape Town, South Africa. On May 29, actor Arjun Bijlani took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with Varun Sood and Rahul Vaidya. Here, these Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants were seen fishing at Western Cape in Cape Town. Sharing a series of pictures from their recent outing, Arjun Bijlani urged fans, "What’s fishing ??? Any guesses ??".

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants go fishing

As seen in Arjun Bijlani's Instagram post, the television star shared three pics with co-contestants Varun Sood and Rahul Vaidya. In the first image, all three Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants are seen fishing at a lake. In the second one, Varun Sood takes a selfie pic with Arjun and Rahul.

In the last one, Bijlani shared a candid picture with Varun Sood and Rahul Vaidya. Here, Arjun Bijlani was seen wearing a blue t-shirt, paired with neon green shorts. On the other hand, Varun Sood stunned in a white hoodie t-shirt and sported red shorts, while Rahul Vaidya sported a yellow hoodie and black pants. All three actors were also seen sporting smart sunglasses.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers went gaga over Arjun Bijlani's Instagram post. Celebs like Varun Sood and Roshmmi Banik commented on the post. Varun Sood wrote, "Hahahahahh this day was too funny". Banik commented, "I don’t know that but.... just happy to see you both in the same frame! @rahulvaidyarkv @arjunbijlani". One of the users said, "Laal phool, neela phool,Rahul Vaidya very bootiful! ( Handsome in yellow)". A fan comment read as "My 3 favs in one frame". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 starting date

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is slated to premier by July 2021 on Colors TV. This season stars Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, and Sana Makbul. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is also hosted by Rohit Shetty.

