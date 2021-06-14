'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' Contestants Celebrate Sana Makbul's Birthday In Cape Town

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Sana Makbul celebrated her 28th birthday yesterday, in Cape Town, South Africa. For the occasion of Sana Makbul's birthday, several other Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants decided to make the day special for the TV actress. They even brought in some cupcakes for her at night and posted sweet birthday wishes for her, as evident via their Instagram handles.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants like Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Nikki Tamboli and others took their Instagram handles to wish Makbul on her birthday. Sana also uploaded a post on her handle featuring a couple photos of herself holding heart-shaped balloons. She could be seen wearing a yellow dress, with white sneakers while posing and smiling for the camera. She shared it with the caption, "My dillll goes “cupcakes” Happy to to me".

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants celebrate Sana Makbul's birthday

Indian actress Shweta Tiwari shared an Instagram post featuring Makbul, for the occasion of her birthday. The actress shared a BTS picture from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi, where the two can be seen posing candidly. She wrote, "Heyyyy pooo! Happy Birthday!♥️♥️ @divasana". Take a look:

Arjun Bijlani on the other hand, shared a collage featuring photos of him and Sana on his Instagram handle. The photos all seem to have been taken in Cape Town, on and off set. Bijlani shared the post with the caption, "Happy birthday @divasana .. I know ur having a great one 😉". Take a look below -

Nikki Tamboli also shared a post on her Instagram handle featuring several photos with Sana Makbul. The two can be seen dressed casually while posing for the camera, in an open field in Cape Town. Nikki shared the post with the caption, "Happy birthday to my crazy, fun, fabulous divaaaa!!!! I love you & I am so grateful for your friendship & all the fun times we’ve shared @divasana". Take a look at the post below -

Indian actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her Instagram story to wish Sana Makbul a very happy birthday. The actress shared a selfie featuring herself along with Makbul in which the two can be seen smiling for the camera, dressed casually. The photo seems to have been taken in Cape Town, South Africa. Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi's story below -

Image - Sana Makbul Instagram

