Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Contestants Make Their Stunt Directors Perform Water Stunts

Maheck Chahel took to Instagram to share a fun BTS video with her fellow Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants. In a hilarious turn of events, the contestants of the reality show turned on their stunt directors and made them do what the contestants usually had to do. They were forced to perform the stunts behind the camera as the contestants did in front of it. As Maheck Chahel uploaded the video for all to see, she wrote, ‘our reality directors. Now it's their turn for water stunts’. She uploaded two videos that showed a few of their stunt directors being given a dose of their own medicine.

KKK 11 fun prank by contestants

In the video, the boys from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 seem to be in a mood for revenge. They are all wearing thick towel robes implying that they must have just performed a few water stunts in the pool that is visible. The four Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants are seen picking up a director and then tossing him into the pool. They are not happy yet though as they pull up another director promptly tossing him into the pool as well. After tossing the men into the water, the contestants can be seen laughing and clapping in glee. The four Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants who were involved in the prank were Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Singh, Arjun Bijlani and Rahul Vaidya Shukla.

KKK 11 was delayed due to the pandemic and things took longer to materialise to the point where it was thought that the season would not take place at all. The contestants who would be participating in the show were constantly changing as people were backing out due to personal problems. The final list of participants who made it to the show is Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Maheck Chahal and Sana Makbul. The show will be hosted by director Rohit Shetty and is being held in South Africa’s Cape Town. The show is expected to go live in the month of July.

IMAGE: ARJUN BIJLANI'S INSTAGRAM

