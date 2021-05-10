Last Updated:

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' Contestants Spotted Playing 'Garba' On The Streets Of Cape Town

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 is currently filming in Cape Town, South Africa and the cast and crew of the upcoming show seem to be having way too much fun.

Written By
Samona Punjabi
Khatron Ke Khiladi

Image: Arjun Bijlani Instagram


Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is currently underway and by the looks of it, the contestants of the upcoming season are already having the time of their lives. A recent post by a Khatron Ke Khiladi fan page showed several contestants of the show playing Garba in the middle of the street in Cape Town, South Africa, where the show is being filmed. The video features almost all contestants including Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and more. 

In another video shared by the fan page from the same location, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants can be seen standing together. They can be seen all dressed up and wearing the same outfits as the ones they wore during their "Garba" dance and even clapping and congratulating one another. Take a look at both videos below. 

 

A look at Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is currently underway with all contestants now present on location. The show is being filmed in South Africa's Cape Town. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants are - 

READ | 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11': Arjun Bijlani goes LIVE, fans ask 'where is Rahul Vaidya'; watch
  1. Shweta Tiwari
  2. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya
  3. Arjun Bijlani
  4. Rahul Vaidya
  5. Nikki Tamboli
  6. Abhinav Shukla
  7. Vishal Aditya Singh
  8. Aastha Gill
  9. Anushka Sen
  10. Sana Makbul
  11. Sourabh Raaj Jain
  12. Varun Sood
  13. Mahekk Chahal

More from the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's contestants 

As the 11th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is currently filming, the contestants competing against one another have been having a lot of fun in Cape Town. Several of the celebrities have taken to their respective social media handles to share posts either from the sets of the show or their experience visiting new places, while in town.

READ | Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya and others pose together on KKK11 sets in Cape Town, see pic

Varun Sood shared a photo along with some of the contestants from the new season. He wrote in the caption, "Hello Cape Town!". The picture features Sood along with Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Shweta Tiwari who filled in for Sanaya Irani. Divyanka Tripathi also shared a post on her Instagram handle additionally talking about how they only removed masks for the picture. Take a look at the post below. 

READ | 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' contestant Arjun Bijlani shares stills from Cape Town; see pics
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Sood (@varunsood12)

Actress Mahekk Chahal also took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie with fellow contestants, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Varun Sood. She shared the post saying, "On sets of #khatronkekhiladi11 in #Capetown with my fellow contestants. Thank u @varunsood12 for the Killer pic". Take a look below. 

READ | 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11': Divyanka Tripathi gives a sneak peek into show's shoot location

Image: Arjun Bijlani Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT