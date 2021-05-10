'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' Contestants Spotted Playing 'Garba' On The Streets Of Cape Town

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is currently underway and by the looks of it, the contestants of the upcoming season are already having the time of their lives. A recent post by a Khatron Ke Khiladi fan page showed several contestants of the show playing Garba in the middle of the street in Cape Town, South Africa, where the show is being filmed. The video features almost all contestants including Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and more.

In another video shared by the fan page from the same location, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants can be seen standing together. They can be seen all dressed up and wearing the same outfits as the ones they wore during their "Garba" dance and even clapping and congratulating one another. Take a look at both videos below.

A look at Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is currently underway with all contestants now present on location. The show is being filmed in South Africa's Cape Town. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants are -

Shweta Tiwari Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Arjun Bijlani Rahul Vaidya Nikki Tamboli Abhinav Shukla Vishal Aditya Singh Aastha Gill Anushka Sen Sana Makbul Sourabh Raaj Jain Varun Sood Mahekk Chahal

More from the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's contestants

As the 11th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is currently filming, the contestants competing against one another have been having a lot of fun in Cape Town. Several of the celebrities have taken to their respective social media handles to share posts either from the sets of the show or their experience visiting new places, while in town.

Varun Sood shared a photo along with some of the contestants from the new season. He wrote in the caption, "Hello Cape Town!". The picture features Sood along with Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Shweta Tiwari who filled in for Sanaya Irani. Divyanka Tripathi also shared a post on her Instagram handle additionally talking about how they only removed masks for the picture. Take a look at the post below.

Actress Mahekk Chahal also took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie with fellow contestants, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Varun Sood. She shared the post saying, "On sets of #khatronkekhiladi11 in #Capetown with my fellow contestants. Thank u @varunsood12 for the Killer pic". Take a look below.

