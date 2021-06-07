Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Shows Her ‘Bhaigiri’ In Cape Town, Pens Amusing Note

Divyanka Tripathi took to Instagram and shared a series of fun photos with Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestant Rahul Vaidya. In the set of pics, the duo was seen twinning in qawwali caps while posing in a quirky manner. Not only this but they also sported similar white outfits.

Sharing the same, the Yeh Hai Mohhabbatein actor wrote in Hindi, “See, don't challenge me. We'll either do the work or finish it off.” She went on to call herself ‘Mawali Ki Kawali’ and added the hashtag ‘Bhaigiri in Cape Town’. Divyanka Tripathi and Rahul Vaidya’s fun banter left fans in splits. Replying to her post, a user wrote, “It feels great to see you both bonding,” whereas another fan penned, “Looking amazing you two.”

Rahul and Divyanka Tripathi show off their ‘Bhaigiri’

Earlier, she shared a photo with the host and creator of the show, Rohit Shetty. She penned, “Fascinated by the multi-faceted personality of Mr Shetty who is a mix of a fantastic director, engaging anchor and in our case even a stunt coach.

In Deep Conversation...or are we? Guess the topic.” She also posted pics with Arjun Bijlani, and in another series of images, she was posing alongside “untamed metal birds”, referring to the jets and aircraft which were present on the sets. The contestants of the show have already started shooting for their tasks.

Apart from Divyanka Tripathi and Rahul Vaidya, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants include Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, and Sana Makbul, among others. On May 7, Divyanka's husband Vivek shared a lengthy statement and had said that it took them a lot of consideration for KKK owing to the current scenario, but then they went with the notion that the show must go on. He added that every tiny thing reminds him of his wife and that he’s super kicked about this adventurous journey of hers. Vivek remarked that he had watched the videos of the past episodes and has a strong feeling that Divyanka’s going to ace it. Meanwhile, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 starting date is yet to be announced by the makers.

IMAGE: DIVYANKA TRIPATHI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.