Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Takes COVID Test, Inform Fans About Show's Safety Measures

The shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has already begun in full swing in Cape Town. The contestants of the show are leaving no stone unturned to raise anticipation about the show online using their social media feed. Amidst this, actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, took to Instagram to share a clip to showcase how all the contestants of the show are taken care of.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's precautionary measures

Amidst the ongoing pandemic, following safety measures and COVID-19 guidelines has become mandatory throughout the globe. Hence, the makers of the stunt reality show conduct all the contestant’s antigen test frequently. In the clip shared on Divyanka’s story, she can be seen dressed in an all-black ensemble which is paired with a matching face mask.

Divyanka explains that it is mandatory for all the contestants and crew to take up the antigen test for the safety of everyone. A medical practitioner can be seen taking her samples in the video. Take a look at the story below:

This comes just days after Divyanka Tripathi began sharing a slew of stunning behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of the show online with her followers. In a previous photo, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star enunciated that she formed a great bond of friendship with fellow contestant Vishal Aditya Singh. She said, “Socha tha kaam karenge, ghar ko chalenge. Par is raah mein dost banenge, yeh socha na tha”. Take a look at the post here:

In another post, the Banoo Mein Teri Dulhann star poses alongside Roadies fame Varun Sood. Calling him a ‘cute’ person, Divyanka also points out the person who is photo-bombing them. She said, “With very cute Mr Sood! Don't miss the photo bomber in the last one!”. Check it out:

Divyanka Tripathi often shares photographs with her fellow Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants. Previously, she posted a group picture and wrote, “Arey yaaron dosti...badi hi haseen hai [Reposting this jinxed post that I deleted twice for different reasons. I hope it sticks around this time!]”. Here’s taking a quick look at the group photograph shared by the actor:

