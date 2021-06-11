Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi Drops Stunning Pics; Asks Fans To Choose One

TV actor and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, on late Thursday night, took to her verified social media handle and shared a post to get her Insta fam's opinion. Interestingly, the actor shared a multiple-picture post, in which she can be seen giving stunning poses while looking at the camera. In the photos, Divyanka can be seen sporting a casual look in a black co-ord set teamed up with a white sports bra.

While keeping her wavy tresses open, the 36-year-old actor made a side braid to amp up her overall look. With subtle makeup and nude lips, she flashed her smile for the clicks. Instagramming the photos, Tripathi wrote a short caption, which read, "Pic 1 or 2 or both?", along with a smiling face emoticon.

Divyanka Tripathi asks fan to make a choice:

Within a couple of hours, the Banoo Main Teri Dulhann actor's post managed to garner over 160k double-taps and is still counting. Meanwhile, a handful of her peers and fans went gaga over her photos and flooded the comments section with compliments and various emotions, including red-heart and heart eyes. A verified Instagram user's comment read, "Both!!" while actor-model Akansha Puri asserted, "How does it matter 1 or 2 ...You look pretty anywyz". Interestingly, a section of fans agreed with Puri and responded with "both".

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants, release date

Interestingly, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants flew off to Cape Town, in May 2021. Apart from Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, the complete list of contestants includes popular TV names such as Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Shweta Tiwari, Saurabh Raaj Jain, Sana Makbul and Anushka Sen, among many others. Meanwhile, neither the makers nor the channel has made any official announcement regarding the release date of the upcoming season.

This season will be hosted by director Rohit Shetty, who had previously hosted a couple of seasons. Fans of the adventure reality show are eagerly waiting for its telecast. The show is expected to hit the television screens on Colors TV from July 2021 onwards.

