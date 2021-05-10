'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11': Divyanka Tripathi Gives A Sneak Peek Into Show's Shoot Location

Colors TV's reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to air another season with celebrities performing intense stunts to win the title. Divyanka Tripathi who recently flew to Cape Town with other Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants gave a peek into the sets of the show. She mentioned that she clicked the picture in between shots.

Divyanka Tripathi gave a sneak peek of the shoot location

Divyanka Tripathi took to her Instagram handle to share a few selfies from the shoot location of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor who was at the Bo Kaap Cultural and Heritage Gateway wore a black zipper top with an olive green pullover. She also wore a black mask while clicking the picture. She wrote in the caption, "Self-shots between shots." Here is Divyanka's photos from the location of the show.

Netizens react

Singer Ankit Tiwari and actor Rizwan Bachav wished Divyanka good luck for the show. Fans asked Divyanka to show her entire outfit. Another fan wrote that she looked beautiful in the pictures. Fans also wrote that they're rooting for her the most amongst all the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants. Others flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at the comments here.

Image source: Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram

A sneak peek into Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram

Earlier, Divyanka shared a photo of herself with other contestants on the show. She posed with Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari and Varun Sood. All of them were dressed in casuals while posing in front of the lake. Divyanka wrote that they were being all touristy while shooting for the show. She added, "Removed masks only for pics and shoot. We are in a Bio-bubble...staying as safe as possible."

She also shared the view from her room in Cape Town. The actor was seen sipping her coffee from the mug. Divyanka also shared a picture from her flight to Cape Town featuring singer Aastha Gill and actor Shweta Tiwari.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 update

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 starting date is scheduled to be in May. The exact date has not been confirmed yet. However, the contestants have already reached their destination in Cape Town, South Africa. The confirmed list of the KKK 11 contestants includes celebrities like Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood, and many more.

