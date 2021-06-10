Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli Leaves A Sweet Comment On Vishal And Sana's Photo

Several celebrities of the Indian television industry flew out to South Africa recently for the filming of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Contestants Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul were seen posing together in some affectionate photos there, that the former posted on his social media handle recently. Nikki Tamboli, who is also a participant on the stunt-reality TV show, could not help but point out how she thought that some love was in the air.

Vishal Aditya Singh lovingly poses with Sana Makbul

On June 9, 2021, Vishal Aditya Singh posted a set of a few photos with Sana Makbul on his Instagram page. The duo was seen posing very closely with each other and smiling away for the cameras. “Aayat ki tarah,” read the caption of his post. The comments by fellow contestants, especially the one by Nikki Tamboli, caught the attention of many.

Nikki Tamboli thinks love is in the air

“Uffffff love is in the air,” commented Nikki, with a bunch of laughing, kiss, and heart emojis while tagging both Aditya and Sana. Her comment has now received over five hundred and seventy likes. Co-contestant Abhinav Shukla was quick to share his thoughts on the photos too. He wrote, “Shakal Shikaayat ki tarah ku hai mere bhai!”

Sana herself, kept it short and sweet with her comment. “Haayein,” read her comment that was accompanied by a few happy emojis. “Shonaaaaa babooooooo,” said actor Arjun Bijlani, another participant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, as he too joined in on the fun too.

Nikki Tamboli's Instagram photos with KKK11 participants

Nikki Tamboli who made the ‘love is in the air’ comment on Vishal Aditya Singh’s post with Sana Makbul, was seen posing with him only a day before. On June 8, 2021, Vishal posted a few photos wherein Nikki was seen posing with him on a staircase. “A Monday girl with a Sunday boy,” Vishal captioned the post. On the other hand, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestant last seen on Nikki Tamboli's Instagram handle was singer Rahul Vaidya.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 starting date & more

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 expected to go on air in July this year. “Can’t wait for u all to see it in July on @colorstv,” contestant Rahul Vaidya had mentioned in one of his captions in mid-May. The celebrities headed to Cape Town, South Africa, to shoot the show earlier in May 2021.

