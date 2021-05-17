Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Participant Mahekk Chahal Gives A Tour Of The Show's Makeup Room

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants are all set to start shooting for the show. Ever since the contestants flew from India to South Africa's capital, Cape Town, they have been updating their audience with new information from the sets. Similarly, Mahekk Chahal has just lent her fans and followers a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes of Khatron Ke Khiladi's latest season.

She whipped out her camera to give an exclusive tour of the makeup room for the contestants of the show. She first introduced the makeup crew present in the room and showed off the large makeup station set up for the celebrity participants. Actor and host Arjun Bijlani, who was getting his makeup applied, then gave a small "hello" to greet her viewers. Cheekily, Mahekk greeted him back and asked him, "Are you going to get pretty?" to which Arjun quickly responded with a "yes". He added, "You mean more pretty" and flashed a smile.

She then moved ahead to show Sana Makbul and Aastha Gill getting ready for their appearance on the show. Sana giggled as she styled hair with a hair straightener and offered a wide grin to the camera. "Just here doing amazing stuff guys", Mahekk informed her followers. She then moved to show singer Aastha Gill getting her hair and makeup ready.

Aastha smiled at the camera and exclaimed saying, "Hola amigos" which means "Hi friends" in Spanish. Mahekk then allowed Aastha and her makeup artist to complete their work. She showed off her own makeup and hair in the next Instagram story. Mahekk's outfit consisted of a black top and black pants with a black and yellow leather jacket. She chose to keep her curly hair open.

Mahekk Chahal's Instagram Story: The actor gives an exclusive tour of the makeup room

A few hours later Mahekk posted a picture of herself in front of a beach with a huge smile on her face. The actor wore a long black and white jumpsuit. She sent an inspirational quote from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 writing, "Let your faith be bigger than your fears" and added a heart emoji.

Image: Mahekk Chahal's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.