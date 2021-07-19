Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Premiere Highlights: Divyanka's Performance Leaves Everyone Stunned

As Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 recently surfaced on the screens, the contestants on the show performed their first tasks together. While some of them failed to ace their performance, popular TV actor, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya won the heart of the host, Rohit Shetty with her mind-boggling performance. The premiere episode of the show began with a thrilling task involving some dangerous animals such as a crocodile, iguana, etc. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants include Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, and singers Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, and Aastha Gill.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 premiere highlights:

The premiere episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 began with Saurabh completing his task successfully while Divyanka Tripathi received an applaud from the host of the show. As she emerged as a winner of the task, Rohit Shetty confessed how he could see a finalist in her. In this task, the contestants had a face-off with a hyena in which they had to get inside its cage. Divyanka begins with opening the cage and finding an iguana in it. She manages to put it into another cage while performing the song trivia in between. She even manages to transfer an alligator to another cage and later gets the flag from the hyena’s cage and completes the task successfully. During Nikki’s performance, she first faces difficulty but soon manages to get inside. In the next task, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, and others perform the task among which Abhinav’s performance was the best while Rahul failed.

In the next task, the contestants were asked to perform the task on a ramp while moving the planks on their way. While Aastha, Abhinav, and Rahul were selected to perform the task, Rahul gets a fear tag in the end. In the last one, as the host revealed how Nikki shared her fear of butterflies at the beginning of the show, they decided to trap her in a cage full of butterflies. As she began with the task, she kept crying but managed to keep her head inside the box for a while. In the upcoming episode, the fans will witness Divyanka Tripathi and Sana Makbul performing the tasks together.

IMAGE: DIVYANKA TRIPATHI'S INSTAGRAM

