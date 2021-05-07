Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya And Varun Sood Bid Farewell To Their Girlfriends

The Indian stunt reality tv series, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, is all set to go on floors. Several Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants like Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, and others, were seen making their way to the airport to get to Capetown, South Africa which is where the series is slated to be held. However, not much is known about the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 starting date.

Rahul Vaidya bids farewell to Disha Parmar

Indian singer, Rahul Vaidya, was seen bidding farewell to his actress girlfriend, Disha Parmar who was seen dropping him off at the airport. The couple's photos and videos were clicked in the car as Vaidya kissed her on the cheek and forehead before leaving to board his flight. Take a look below.

In addition, Vaidya also shared a video on his Instagram handle featuring his girlfriend, Disha Parmar. The actress can be seen holding on to a long tassel on his t-shirt, apparently not wanting him to leave. He shared the video with the caption, "She is saying don't leave me & go for Khatron ke khiladi to all the snakes". Take a look at his post below.

Varun Sood bids farewell to Divya Agarwal

Reality tv star, Varun Sood was also seen bidding farewell to his girlfriend and actress, Divya Agarwal at the airport. The two looked extremely sweet as they were clicked kissing one another while wearing their masks. The couple were also dressed in matching attires of red and black. Fans also compared their kiss while wearing a mask to that of Justin and Hailey Bieber's. Take a look at some of the posts below.

In addition, Sood also shared a post on his Instagram handle featuring his girlfriend, Divya Agarwal. Unlike Vaidya, however, Sood opted to share a photo with his girlfriend which looks like it was taken during a photoshoot. In the photo, the two can be seen laughing really hard as Varun lifts Divya in the air. The photoshoot itself seems to have been conducted against a picturesque background.

Sood shared the photo with the caption, "Flying off in a few hours! Thankyou @divyaagarwal_official for being my constant support". He also shared the hashtag, "bornready" implying he was ready for the challenges awaiting him in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Take a look at his post below.

Image: Rahul Vaidya IG, Divya Agarwal IG

