Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya Says Anushka Sen's Stunts Will Leave Viewers Surprised

Rahul Vaidya recently took to his Instagram and treated his fans with yet another glimpse from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He shared a cute selfie picture along with one of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants, Anushka Sen. In his caption, he admitted that viewers will be 'surprised' seeing Anushka doing the stunts though she is the youngest of all. Take a look at Rahul Vaidya's Instagram post below.

Rahul Vaidya motivates Anushka Sen

Taking to Instagram, Rahul shared a sunkissed selfie in which both of them posed looking towards the camera with a smile. Anushka wore a pink and white hoodie whereas Rahul wore a black, printed t-shirt along with sunglasses and rested his hand on Anushka’s shoulder. In his caption, he wrote, “She is only 18 but she is (adding a fire emoji) you all will be surprised when you see her do the stunts! Suljha hua baccha.... @anushkasen0408 #kkk11 @colorstv.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

Anushka also shared the same selfie on her story and wrote, “Fav selfie with @rahulvaidyarkv.” Later, she reposted Rahul’s post on her story and wrote, “Thank you so much for your kind words!! So motivating.”

Rahul and Anushka's fun reel

Earlier, Rahul shared a reel with Anushka in which the two can be seen grooving on the song Lut Gaye. Rahul wore a blue hoodie and jeans along with white sports shoes. He paired his look with sunglasses and a hairband. On the other hand, Anushka wore a green, full sleeves t-shirt and white pants along with white shoes. Her hair was tied up into a ponytail. In his caption, he wrote, “A fun reel with this adorable lil @anushkasen0408”

Anushka Sen shares goofy pictures with Rahul

A few days ago, Anushka took to her handle and shared goofy pictures posing with Rahul. Anushka wore a black crop top teamed with a light pink jacket and shorts. She wore white sports shoes and her hair was tied into two plaits. Rahul wore a yellow hoodie and blue track pants. He opted for white sports shoes and paired his look with sunglasses. She captioned her post by writing, “Peace out pose with @rahulvaidyarkv #MasksOffOnlyWhenShooting #kkk11.”

(IMAGE: RAHUL VAIDYA, ANUSHKA SEN'S INSTAGRAM)

