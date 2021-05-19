'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11': Rahul Vaidya Shares BTS Pictures As He Gets Ready To Play Rugby

TV celebrities who are set to participate in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi have reached Cape Town and have been sharing updates on their social media. In a recent post, singer Rahul Vaidya who is also one of the contestants shared pictures of the group playing rugby. Scroll along to take a look at the pictures and find out all those who’ll be a part of the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 – Rahul Vaidya shares pictures as everyone plays Rugby

The singer has been sharing constant updates with his fans and followers from the South African Capital, soon after he landed there to film for the show which premieres next month. In his recent post, Rahul shared pictures where he is seen alongside his co-contestants including Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Anushka Sen, Vishal Aditya Singh, Astha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari and Sana Makbul. The pictures featured the TV stars ready to play and striking quirky poses for the camera.

For his caption, Rahul Vaidya wrote, “Let’s play Rugby. (For shooting only),” ending it with a laughing emoji. The post has received over 232k likes since it was shared on May 18, 2021. Comments under the post are full of love for Rahul as well as the others in the pictures, take a look at some of them here.

Vaidya followed this post with another, in which he shared a bunch of pictures of himself in the same attire. He wore a pair of black track pants, with an olive green t-shirt and white sneakers. For accessories, he added sunglasses, a chain, as well as a yellow wristband and headband. The pictures were clicked in a scenic green garden and have received over 197k likes so far. Rahul kept the caption simple and wrote, "Rugby".

Rahul took to his feed on May 15, 2021, to share the first glimpse as he kicked off his Khatron Ke Khiladi journey. The singer shared three pictures of himself showing his back towards the camera, as he flaunted the "Fear Factor" jacket that he donned. Alongside, he wrote, “Started this once in a lifetime experience called Khatron Ke Khiladi yesterday! It’s unexplainable how I feel being a part of this incredible show. Can’t wait for u all to see it in July on @colorstv”.

Image: Rahul Vaidya's Instagram

