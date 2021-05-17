'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11': Rahul Vaidya Shares His Experience As He Reveals Release Details

Rahul Vaidya has recently begun his journey of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and has shot for the first episode of the reality show. Taking to Instagram, he shared his experience of being a part of the show and also revealed when the show will be aired on television. Take a look at Rahul Vaidya's Instagram post below.

Rahul Vaidya shares his experience of being a part of KKK11

Rahul shared a set of pictures of himself posing in a grass field at the shoot location. In the picture, he can be seen facing his back towards the camera with sunset in the backdrop while wearing a jacket that read, "Fear Factor" and blue pants. He paired his look with white sports shoes. In his caption, he wrote, “Started this once in a life time experience called Khatron Ke khiladi yesterday!” Speaking of his experience, he said, “It’s unexplainable how I feel being a part of this incredible show.” He concluded by revealing the telecast month and wrote, “Can’t wait for u all to see it in July on @colorstv.” The singer also stated that he took his mask off only while clicking pictures. Fans and followers are quite excited to see him on television and took to the comments section to express the same. Have a look at the reactions below:

Sometime later, Rahul also shared a series of photos in which he can be seen posing next to pink flowery tress along with Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, and Sourabh Raaj Jain. He captioned his post by writing, “KHILADIS #kkk1”. He also spoke about the mantra of his life and said, “FYI stars rule is my mantra of life which my t shirt reads”

Taking to Instagram stories, Rahul also shared glimpses of the beauty of Cape Town while on the set. Speaking to his audience, he stated that to be there feels like “heaven” as he rotated the camera to show the beautiful scenery. He was seen wearing a dark green hoodie and added a pair of sunglasses to his look.

For the unversed, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants include Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sourabh Raj Jain, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal and Shweta Tripathi along with Rahul Vaidya.

(IMAGE: RAHUL VAIDYA'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.