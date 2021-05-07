Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya Spotted Doing Last-minute Shopping With Disha Parmar

Reality TV show fame Rahul Vaidya is all set to feature in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Ahead of his departure, the actor was spotted with girlfriend Disha Parmar, for some last-minute shopping. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are one of the most adored couples in the TV industry and on social media. Check out Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's video walking hands in hands on the streets of Mumbai before he left for the reality show.

Rahul and Disha spotted in the city

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's video was shared by Viral Bhayani, on his page. Rahul Vaidya left for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 on May 6, 2021. The show will go on floors in South Africa's Cape Town. The couple was spotted in casual outfits. While Disha wore a black t-shirt and a pair of joggers, Rahul was spotted in a full-sleeve t-shirt and camouflage tracks. Rahul completed his look with a pair of white shoes and a cap. Disha completed her look with a pair of blue flip-flops. The couple walked hand in hand on the streets of Mumbai where they were spotted for some last-minute shopping.

Rahul Vaidya posted a video on social media right before he left for the show, with his alleged girlfriend Disha. In the video, Disha was seen pulling Rahul, as they roamed around. In the caption, Rahul mentioned that Disha did not want him to leave and go for the show, to South Africa.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 starting date is yet to be released. The makers have decided that the show will go on air after Dance Deewane 3 wraps. The shooting will happen in a bio bubble in Africa and the cast and crew will undergo quarantine before travelling and before they began shooting. Director and Host Rohit Shetty will return to host the show. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants include reality TV stars Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, and Nikki Tamboli will be seen competing against each other on the show. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul and Sourabh Raaj Jani are also expected to join.

IMAGE: RAHUL VAIDYA'S INSTAGRAM

