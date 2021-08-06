'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11': Sana Makbul Reacts To Sourabh Raj Jain's Unfair Elimination

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is one of the ongoing reality shows on Colors TV that recently witnessed yet another elimination. Sourabh Raj Jain, who recently got eliminated from the show, left his fellow contestants emotional. Sana Makbul, who is also a part of the show recently commented on how Sourabh’s elimination was shocking for everyone and was unfair.

Sana Makbul on Sourabh Raj Jain’s unfair elimination

According to the reports by Koimoi, Sana Makbul opened up about how she felt really bad because Sourabh was a good performer. As Sourabh Raj Jain was eliminated by his fellow contestant, Arjun Bijlani, Sana Makbul recalled how she asked the latter why he took his name. Continuing ahead, she revealed how Arjun told her that he found Sourabh strong and he felt confident that he will come back. She further revealed how everyone thought that he will come back but when he got eliminated, everyone was in shock. Sana Makbul also stated how everyone cried during his exit from the show while she stated how it was unfair to him. Sana also stated that if in the upcoming episodes, she gets a position where she has had the power in hand to put somebody out there, she would always do her strong competition. Stating further, she also said that if Arjun Bijlani thought that he would come back, he never thought that Sourabh will go or anything like that would happen as he was consistently performing in the show.

As it was ‘shocking' for Sana Makbul to watch Sourabh Raj Jain getting eliminated from the show, even Shweta Tiwari reacted to this stating how he was a deserving contestant and shouldn't have been eliminated. She further blamed the format of the show and mentioned how he just had to be nominated. While speaking about Arjun’s decision on this, she stated how she thought that he could have chosen someone else.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 features Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood and singers Rahul Vaidya and Aastha Gill. The show premiered on July 17, 2021, and the fans can enjoy the latest episodes on the Colors TV channel at 9:30 pm.

