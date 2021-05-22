'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11': Shweta Tiwari Calls Anushka Sen Her 'chota Packet Bada Dhamaka'

Earlier this month, all the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants flew to Cape Town to commence the shoot of the much-awaited Colors TV show and have been sharing some BTS glimpses from the South African city on social media ever since then. Among the many contestants this season around are television actors Shweta Tiwari and Anushka Sen. A couple of days into kickstarting the shoot of KKK11, Anushka penned a lovely note on Instagram about reuniting with Shweta after sharing the screen space with her in Sab TV's Baal Veer and the latter responded by calling the former her "Chota Packet, Bada Dhamaka".

Shweta Tiwari & Anushka Sen lavish each other with praise upon reuniting for KKK11

On May 21, 2021, Anushka Sen took to her Instagram handle to share a streak of pictures with her Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestant Shweta Tiwari. In the pictures posted by her, the actor-duo could be seen flashing their beaming smiles at the camera from the sets of the reality TV show. While Anushka rocked an all-lilac outfit paired with white sneakers, Shweta sported an all-denim ensemble.

Along with the photos, the 18-year-old television actor also penned a sweet note to describe her emotions about working with the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star after featuring together in 2014's TV show, Baal Veer. She wrote, "I’m so happy to meet you and work with you again after so many years! You are such a sweet and humble person." Anushka added, "After Baalveer, here we are together in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 @shweta.tiwari di wohoooo! (sic)".

Soon after she posted the pictures on Instagram, Shweta was quick to slide into its comment section to share her reaction. The 40-year-old commented, "And you are SOOO talented and BRAVE". Shweta also referred to the Jhansi Ki Rani actor as "Mera Chota Packet, Bada Dhamaka".

Later, Anushka Sen also took to her Instagram Stories to post a "2015 vs 2021" photo with Shweta Tiwari. In her IG Story, Anushka collaged her recent photo with Shweta with their throwback photograph from what appears to be the set of Baal Veer. Sharing the photo collage, she wrote, "@Shweta.tiwari Di!! 2015 vs 2021 Wohoooo (sic)".

