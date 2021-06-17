Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Singh's Happy Dance On 'Paani Paani'; Watch

ITV actor and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Shweta Tiwari, on Thursday, took to her verified social media handle and shared a video, featuring Vishal Singh. Interestingly, the duo was seen performing their "happy dance" on the set while in the background played Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah's latest music track Paani Paani, which is sung by their other co-contestant Aastha Gill. While Vishal continued dancing on his own steps, in the end, Shweta attempted to do the hook step of Paani Paani. Instagramming the video, Tiwari wrote a short caption, which read, 'Yes! Yes! This is Our Happy Dance'.

The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor further added, 'Sawaal ye Hai Ki (the question is) “why are we happy?” / Any Guesses'. In the video, Tiwari was seen sporting a grey-colour co-ord suit while Vishal was seen in a peach-colour tee teamed up with a pair of blue denim. The background of the video suggested that the duo was on a football field. While Vishal maintained his expressionless face throughout the video, Shweta often broke into laughter.

Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Singh's happy dance on KKK11 set:

In no time, the video managed to garner over 150k views and is still counting. A section of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor's followers went gaga over her moves while a couple of fans made assumptions to guess the reason behind the actor's happy dance. An Instagram user wrote, "Cuz you selected in finale" while another added, "Coz u both r happy souls". A third user commented, "Finished stunt or tested negative". However, the actor has not replied to any of the comment to confirm the above reasons.

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants, release date

Apart from Shweta, Vishal and Aastha, a handful of celebrities have participated in the upcoming season of the adventure-reality show; Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Saurabh Raaj Jain, Sana Makbul and Anushka Sen, are a few to name. On the other hand, neither the channel nor any participant of the show has announced its release date, yet. However, shooting is currently underway in South Africa’s Cape Town.

