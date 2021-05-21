Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Sourabh Raaj Jain Is Totally 'fanboying' Over Actress Shweta Tiwari

Filming for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is currently underway in South Africa's Capetown and it seems that Sourabh Raaj Jain has gotten his wish to film with actress Shweta Tiwari. Ever since the filming has begun, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants have constantly been sharing BTS photos and selfies with one another keeping fans updated. Whether it's sharing group photos or simply photos of them going sightseeing in Cape Town, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants have not let fans down.

Sourabh Raaj Jain recently shared a couple of photos featuring himself and veteran television actress, Shweta Tiwari on his Instagram handle. In the first photo, Shweta can be seen sitting at a table presumably in a restaurant, comically hiding her face from Sourabh, who can be seen looking star struck. In the second photo, the two can be seen sitting at the table while smiling for the camera.

Sourabh shared the post with a long caption explaining how big of a fan he is of the actress. He wrote, "I remember when I was in 12th standard in boarding school, as soon as the clock struck to 8:30 PM we would rush to our wardens window to look at his television set just for Shweta ji. We were all in awe of her in the days of Kasautii Zindagii Ki".

Sourabh then wrote about how he's had his "fan moment" on the show. He added, "And trust me the first time I met her on this show, I had my fan moment. I told her about those days and she of course was as humble as ever. Its an honour to share the screen with someone you have admired and watched on screen..". Take a look at Sourabh's below.

Shweta Tiwari and others react to Sourabh's "fan moment"

Sourabh Raaj Jain's recent post featuring Shweta Tiwar prompted a number of responses from fans. Shweta Tiwari also responded to the post with a sweet comment praising Sourabh, talking about his committment to his work as well as his family, to which Jain responded with a hearty thank you. Several fans also dropped comments wishing the two of them good luck for the show while also expressing joy at seeing them together. Take a look below.

Image - Shweta Tiwari's Instagram, Sourabh Raaj Jain Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.