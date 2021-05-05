Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Star Arjun Bijlani Says He Will 'miss' His Son Ayaan; Shares Video

Arjun Bijlani is all set to star in the upcoming show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which has been highly anticipated among fans for quite some time. The actor is gearing up to begin the shoot of the new season and thus has to leave his family behind for the time being. The actor shared a few videos in his recent Instagram stories that show a few of his heartfelt moments with his son Ayaan. Arjun also penned a short but heartfelt note for his son before his departure for the shoot.

Arjun Bijlani shares a father-son moment with son Ayaan

Arjun Bijlani recently shared videos that show him having a look at his son’s drawing. The actor notices in the video that his son had written ‘I love you’ inverted, to which Arjun responded by saying “Never mind”. Ayaan is also seen explaining his drawing to his father in detail, as Arjun records the heartfelt moment with his son. He wrote over the video, “Gonna miss u champ”. He continued his message in the next story as he said, “Gonna miss u so much”.

Arjun also made sure to thank Ayaan at the end of the video for the drawing. He also shared a picture of a drawing that had a message for him, which reads, “All the best”. Arjun had recently opened up about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in an interview with Mid Day. He said that he was “thrilled” to be part of the show, calling it an “adventurous journey”. The actor also said that Khatron Ke Khiladi is “one of the most interesting and exciting shows produced in India”. He is expected to join the cast and crew of the show soon.

Arjun Bijlani is one of the most popular faces on television, having acted in a number of hit TV shows during the course of his career. He had first gained wide popularity with his show Miley Jab Hum Tum. He has since starred in other known shows such as Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan and many more.

