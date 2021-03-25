'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' To Star Eijaz Khan, Arjun Bijlani And Varun Sood; Read

Colors is all set to bring Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 for the audience, after much anticipation. The show is regarded as one of the most popular ventures of the TV channels and has been running on television for several years. Every year, popular television personalities participate in this show filled with adventure. Fans have been speculating since quite a while about who would be brought in as contestants in the upcoming season. It has been revealed in a SpotboyE report that Eijaz Khan, Arjun Bijlani and Varun Sood have been confirmed as contestants in the new season.

Eijaz Khan, Arjun Bijlani and Varun Sood to star in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Khatron Ke Khiladi franchise has established a strong viewer base for itself in its long run and has strongly held on to it even after all these years. The show has seen several celebrities as contestants, who have performed all kinds of dangerous stunts over the seasons. Needless to say, each season has a different set of contestants who take part. Popular film personalities Eijaz Khan, Arjun Bijlani, and Varun Sood are said to have been confirmed for the latest season.

It has been revealed that several celebrities have been approached to participate in this show and Eijaz, Arjun, and Varun are said to have signed off for this season. On the other hand, fans have also been waiting to get to know about who would be hosting this season. Several celebrities have hosted the show, including Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, and Rohit Shetty. Rohit has played the role of the host longest among the rest, followed by Kumar. It is being said that the filmmaker will be returning as the host in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as well.

Eijaz, Arjun, and Varun have all gained a lot of popularity on television. Eijaz has worked in several TV shows and a few hit films in his acting career, including Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel. Arjun has also worked in hit shows such as Miley Jab Hum Tum, Naagin and others. Varun Sood has previously participated in multiple reality shows including MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla.

