Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Varun Sood All Set For Action As He Takes 'mask Off For The Shoot'

Colors TV is back with another intense season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 consisting of television's biggest stars performing unpredictable stunts. Adding to the list is Varun Sood who, recently, took to his Instagram to share a sneak-peak into the location of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Capetown. Check out Varun Sood's Instagram post and the exotic place where the Colors reality TV show is being filmed.

Varun Sood's 'Mask off' at KKK11 shoot

The 30-year-old actor took to his Instagram to share his snap after reaching the location for the shoot of the TV reality show. In the picture, Varun can be seen standing in front of a scenic location covered in green fields and trees. Varun simply captioned the post with a sun emoji and '#MaskOffForTheShot'.

The actor also shared some snaps of the location on his story where the view overlooked a clean lake. He also shared a sweet moment with his girlfriend Divya Aggarwal and wrote on the story 'this one makes everything fine'. He also shared a selfie with the fellow Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants.

Netizens react to Varun Sood's Instagram post

Several fans sent their wishes and appreciation for the actor as the comment section was spammed with heart and fire emojis. Some fans cheered the actor and wished him luck for his run in the show. On the other hand, some fans were confident that the actor will win the title this season and spammed the hashtag #KhiladiVarun. Some fans also commented that they cannot wait for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 starting date to watch him.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants

The confirmed list of the reality show consists of some of the most popular television stars. Along with Varun Sood, the list includes Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, and Nikki Tamboli. The contestants of the upcoming reality show often update their fans on the reality show. Actress Divyanka Tripathi also took to her Instagram to share a small glimpse of the location of the show.

