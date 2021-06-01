Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Varun Sood & Vishal Singh Pose While Lifting Shweta Tiwari

The stunt-based popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty is back with its newest instalment and the shoot for it has begun in Cape Town, South Africa. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants include many famous faces like Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Singh, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Aastha Gill, Divyanka Tripathi, Anushka Sen, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli amongst others. Recently, one of the contestants, Varun Sood posted a picture of him and Vishal Singh lifting Shweta Tiwari and it seems like they're having a good time.

The young actor posted the picture with the caption,"#doyouevenliftbro" and showed off his muscles with his fellow Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants.

Some more BTS pictures from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Actress Shweta Tiwari was not far behind and also joined in on the muscle-flexing while being lifted up. She also shared some pictures of her own with her fellow contestants and said, "The great thing about new friends is That they bring new energy to your soul..!"

This is not the first time that Varun Sood and Vishal Singh have lifted up a contestant! On a sunny, beach picture, they also lifted up another contestant, Sana Makbul!

Contestants have been seen playing Rugby among other things on the sets as well! Take a look at this post from Rahul Vaidya's Instagram:

Friendships are being formed on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

The contestants seem to be gelling well as Varun Sood posted a picture with many of them and called it a "squad." This squad features Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Shweta Tiwari, Sana Makbul, Vishal Singh and Sourabhraaj Jain.

Varun Sood and Vishal Singh are featured in most pictures together and have been sharing pictures of just the two of them as well. Varun has been calling Vishal, "mere bade bhai" on social media comments too! Shweta Tiwari too has been seen bonding with Vishal Singh and fans of theirs are reminded of their show Begusarai in which Shweta played Bindiya and Vishal played Lakhan!

Fans have been excitedly waiting for the starting date of the show to be announced as the filming began on May 6, 2021. According to Pinkvilla, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 starting date is slated to be July 21, 2021 on Colours TV.

IMAGE: VARUN SOOD INSTAGRAM

